Education authorities have drafted a contingency syllabus implementation plan should schools not be reopened after the summer recess.

Schools were closed back in March when the coronavirus pandemic first hit Malta’s shores.

Sources at the Education Ministry told Times of Malta that the plan was still for schools across the island to open their classrooms come 28 September.

However, should authorities be forced to delay the start of the scholastic year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the authorities have come out with guidelines on how to meet syllabus requirements.

The first scenario is the ‘best case’ with schools opening as usual and all children attending. If this happens teachers have been instructed to carry on their duties as normal.

The second scenario details what should happen if schools open but with alternating groups of children attending to limit the spread of the virus.

The final draft scenario is what teachers are to do if schools do not open and teaching is done online.

According to the syllabus guidelines, if schools do not open again come the start of the new scholastic year, teachers working in earlier years are to send recorded messages to inform students and parents to prepare the way forward.

Teachers have been directed to meet children online “to discover their strengths, interest and needs” if online lessons are ordered.

The guidelines are drafted for teachers working in early years, primary, middle and secondary schools and are available here.