Anġlu Farrugia has cancelled a symposium after four former speakers boycotted the event saying the country had more important and urgent matters to deal with.

The speakers' symposium was due to be held on Tuesday to mark the centenary since the Maltese parliament was formed. Alfred Bonnici, Lawrence Gonzi, Anton Tabone and Louis Galea said they did not feel it was appropriate that parliament dedicates its time to such a ceremonial event.

In a statement on Friday, a "disappointed" Farrugia lamented a "lost opportunity". The former speakers, he said, had been invited to talk about their experience as presidents of the House of Representatives and asked to share their suggestions.

The event was going to be broadcast live on TVM and the parliament's TV station.

Farrugia said it was a pity that the "much-needed unity" had been discarded.