A symposium to mark the 10th anniversary of Fr Peter Serracino Inglott’s demise will be held on Wednesday, March 16 at 7.30pm at the Archbishop's Seminary library in Rabat. It will be addressed by Dr Mary Ann Cassar, Prof. Joe Friggieri, and Rev. Prof. Mark Sultana.

Fr Peter was a priest, philosopher, scholar and rector of the University of Malta in the late 1980s and 90s.

Among his mammoth contributions, he is credited with helping to reconstruct the Maltese education system.

He is especially remembered for his contributions towards philosophy, language, culture and aesthetics. He was awarded the title of Emeritus Professor of Philosophy at the University of Malta.

He had several political affiliations and served as advisor to the Prime Minister of Malta. He was also known as being joyful and passionate about learning, yet forgetful of everyday occurrences.

The symposium is organised by the Archbishop's Seminary in collaboration with Għaqda Studenti tat-Teoloġija and Students’ Philosophical Society. It will be conducted in Maltese. It is open to all students, academic staff, and the public. No registration is required. Those attending must wear a face mask.