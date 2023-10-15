“The entire Church and everyone in the Church have had the opportunity to participate in the synodal process,” said our fellow countryman Cardinal Mario Grech, secretary of the Synod of Bishops, in his inaugural speech during the synod, which is meeting in the Vatican this month.

Unfortunately, what is being experienced in the Catholic Church with the development of the synodal “process” desired by Pope Francis is not yet fully understood. Nonetheless, what is happening is a manifest novelty for anyone who knows even a little about Christian ecclesial life.

The topic of the current synod is synodality – walking together, through collaboration, dialogue and participation in decision-making processes within the Church. It recognises the importance of listening to diverse voices and discerning together as a community the movement of the Holy Spirit. It promotes a more decentralised and inclusive approach across all levels within the life and mission of the entire people of God.

In his first years as pope, synodality for Francis was a style to be learned above all from the Orthodox churches but he deepened and extended the concept to include as subjects of the synodal path not only bishops but all those baptised. This is a huge step compared to previous synods.

Clearly, the Church is now moving towards a synodality no longer restricted to an event involving only bishops but to an ongoing process that involves the entire Church. Very notably, for the first time in history, laypersons, about 70 and including women, have voting rights.

Though few have understood it, the basic novelty lies in the attitude of Pope Francis – which he, in turn, communicates to the Church – to welcome the development and growth of doctrine and theology. Fidelity to the Gospel is more than repeating and confirming venerable but fossilised tradition: it means turning to the fullness of the truth that is not behind us but precedes us and sets us in motion. As the theologian Joseph Ratzinger said: “The only thing that does not change is the Holy Spirit who asks for novelty, change, plurality that must become harmony.”

A sound theology underpins this approach. Pope Francis insists on the Church as the “People of God”, a communion of baptised persons.

On the one hand, synodality is rooted in Catholic tradition. Cardinal Grech says it is not a recent discovery or invention but a return to the origins of the Church. In truth, its roots are not in the ancient but in the nascent Church and described in the Acts of the Apostles.

Precisely for this reason, the reaction of many Catholics linked to tradition is so vigorous and sometimes disjointed. But they too must be listened to. It is a process that is sometimes tiring and conflictual but it can generate fraternity, which has to do with the true essence of the Church.

On the other hand, synodality has lessons that can be applied to the wider world. And Cardinal Grech has been promoting it not only in visits to various churches around the globe but also beyond the Church, through various conferences and assemblies, sharing insights into its relevance in today’s world.

Politics, organisations and communities would be much better if they foster inclusivity and ensure that decisions reflect the aspirations and needs of those involved. Synodality recognises the value of diverse outlooks and encourages the active participation by all, as it cherishes collaboration and dialogue in decision-making.

Mgr Edward Xuereb holds a doctorate in Canon and Civil Law and another in Sacred Theology. He is the Archpriest of Qala and a judge at the Ecclesiastical Tribunal of Gozo.