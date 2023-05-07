In six months’ time the first session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops will be under way. We are talking about the Synod on Synodality, as it has come to be called.

The Synod on Synodality is special in many ways. The first remarkable aspect is the length of the process. It is extended over a period of three years, and its preparation is already considered as the first phases of the synod itself. However, the most striking difference is that while in the past, the synod was a Synod of Bishops, this time participation is extended to the whole Church, that is, to each and every Christian.

Local Churches were asked to involve all their members in the process. Not all took this invitation equally seriously, but many did, and consultation of Christians was sought via the internet and in other ways. In this, Pope Francis was sticking to the new way in which the Vatican constitution on the Church, Lumen Gentium, envisioned the Church, and concretising it in a most logical way.

Up to Vatican II, the Church was seen as a fortress – a strong defence against the world and a perfect hierarchical pyramidal society. Vatican II sought a new way of envisioning the Church.

In the run-up to the constitution, after the first draft was rejected, a second one was proposed, consisting of four titles: The Church as Mystery, with new images of vine, spouse and the people of God replacing those of fortress and perfect society; the Hierarchical Constitution of the Church and the Episcopate in particular; the People of God and the Laity; and the Call to Holiness.

Then came the revolution. Chapter 3 was split into two parts: the People of God; and the Laity. The first part was inserted between chapter 1 and chapter 2. As a consequence, the term ‘the people of God’ was no longer a definition of the laity but included the whole Church: hierarchy, laity and religious. What unites – baptism – comes before what distinguishes: ministries and states of life.

Pope Paul VI established the Synod of Bishops to emphasise the Church communion. This was a step in the right direction but not yet perfect because only bishops took part. Through this synod, Pope Francis wants the whole People of God, all the baptised, to take part, because all the baptised, including the laity, through baptism received the gift of the Holy Spirit, and the Holy Spirit is active in each Christian. Hence, each Christian needs to be listened to.

Many are afraid that in this way, unorthodox ideas would creep in. However, Pope Francis does not say that all the suggestions will be taken on board, only those truly inspired by the Holy Spirit.

This will be ascertained through discernment. Discernment demands a great interior freedom, careful listening to the Holy Spirit in an atmosphere of prayer and in the light of the Word of God. This will be the job of the synod members when they meet this October. Through this process they will sieve the ideas to find what is God’s will and what it isn’t.

This is true synodality, in other words, the whole Church walking together. Faith in this process and trust in the Holy Spirit should allay any fear.

