The number of people hospitalised after taking synthetic drugs has been increasing over the past years with over 200 people admitted to the Accident and Emergency Department over the last four years.

Figures obtained from the Health Ministry showed that synthetic drugs were listed in the triage notes for 203 patients admitted to Mater Dei Hospital since 2019: 50 in 2019, 32 in 2020, 45 in 2021, 63 in 2020 and 13 until May this year.

Synthetic drugs are created using man-made chemicals rather than natural ingredients. The aim is to mimic the effects of existing illicit drugs, such as cannabis, cocaine, and opioids (including heroin). The European Drug Report for 2023, launched last week, painted a worrying picture about the rise of synthetic drugs across Europe. It underlined the need for effective risk communication strategies to alert consumers to the health harms associated with new substances, drug interactions and high-potency products.

Anton Grech, clinical chairperson of Mental Health Services, said Malta was following in the same trends as the rest of the EU with cannabis and cocaine being the main drugs of choice. “We are also seeing more new synthetic drugs that come with risks to mental health.”

A ministry spokesperson explained that patients with drug-related issues usually have a collection of signs and symptoms related to the toxic effect of the drug or combination of drugs used. This is termed as a toxidrome (toxic syndrome). In drug use or overdose cases where the patient is in danger of loss of life, the police are informed.

“Many cases need at least observation in hospital and possibly conservative and supportive care until the drug is eliminated from the body. In some cases, either because of the dose ingested or else because of an exaggerated reaction of their body to the drug, patients end up in a critical condition, requiring intensive care,” the spokesperson said.

Source: Health Ministry

The data showed that between 2016 and 2020 there were 31 deaths resulting from illicit drugs. The death certificates of drug-related deaths usually showed a combination of drug – the most prevalent being cocaine that was present in 16 cases of the drug deaths, followed by heroin (eight cases) and other opioids (seven cases). Traces of cannabis were found in two cases.

Cocaine is the second most common drug after cannabis. In 2021, a record 303 tons of cocaine were seized by EU member states. Malta also saw a record seizure of almost 3,000 kilos that year.