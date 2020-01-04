Around 380,636 people were documented to have been killed during the nearly nine-year war in Syria, a war monitor said Saturday.

The death toll includes civilians, government soldiers, rebel fighters and foreign troops, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A total of 66,620 government troops, 51,594 pro-government fighters, 8,245 pro-government foreign fighters, and 1,682 fighters of the Lebanese Hezbollah group died during the war, the Britain-based watchdog said.

Meanwhile, 115,490 civilians, 111 Turkish soldiers, 67,395 jihadis and Islamic State militants, 66,457 rebel fighters, 417 unknown fighters, and 2,625 army deserters were among the killed.

However, the Observatory said the death toll of the U.S.-led anti-terror coalition is unavailable because of the extreme tight-lip policy in the coalition.

The conflict flared after unprecedented anti-government protests in the southern city of Daraa on March 15, 2011.

Demonstrations spread across Syria and were brutally suppressed by the regime, triggering a multi-front armed conflict that has drawn in jihadists and foreign powers.

The conflict has displaced or sent into exile around 13 million Syrians, causing billions of dollars-worth of destruction.

The Observatory's last casualty toll on the Syrian conflict, issued in March last year, stood at more than 370,000 dead.

A Syrian man inspects the site of a car bomb explosion in the northern Syrian Kurdish town of Tal Abyad, on the border with Turkey, on November 2, 2019. Photo: AFP

The latest toll included more than 128,000 Syrian and non-Syrian pro-regime fighters.

The total death toll does not include some 88,000 people who died of torture in regime jails, or thousands missing after being abducted by all sides in the conflict.

With the support of powerful allies Russia and Iran, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has inched his way back in recent years to controlling almost two-thirds of the country.

That comes after a string of victories against rebels and jihadists since 2015, but also his forces being deployed to parts of the northeast of the country under a deal to halt a Turkish cross-border operation last year.

Several parts of the country, however, remain beyond the reach of the Damascus government.

They include the last major opposition bastion of Idlib, a region of some three million people that is ruled by the jihadists of HTS.

An escalation in violence there in recent weeks has caused 284,000 people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

In the northeast, Turkish troops and their proxies control a strip of land along the border after seizing it from Kurdish fighters earlier this year.

Kurdish-led forces control the far east Syria, where US troops have been deployed near major oil fields.

Syria's conflict is estimated to have set its economy back three decades, destroying infrastructure and paralysing the production of electricity and oil.