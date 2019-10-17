Further tribute to slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was paid at the European Parliament on Thursday when MEP David Casa addressed an event entitled “Risking everything to uphold EU values and democracy: Protecting journalists in the EU”.

Mr Casa told the event that Ms Caruana Galizia, who was killed on October 16, 2017, was the target of a coordinated hate campaign spanning a decade. It had culminated in multiple abusive legal threats against her, known as SLAPP. In certain cases, these were planned in concert with persons in highest levels of power in Malta.

“There must be consequences for the systemic targeting of a journalist in an EU member state. And we must effectively address the use of lawsuits to intimidate and bully journalists,” he said.

Mr Casa noted that although Ms Caruana Galizia could not be brought back, one could try to fully understand her struggles in life and take action so that journalists did not go through what she had to endure.

He also referred to the importance of ensuring that institutions did their duty.

“Daphne was most in danger when those that she exposed remained in positions of power. A journalist can only go so far. Following a journalist’s investigation is the country’s institutions that must do their duty. A journalist cannot prosecute suspects. Those that Daphne exposed as corrupt - engaged in criminal activity - continue to hold public office today.”

He referred to Ms Caruana Galizia’s work on the Panama Papers as well as her work on 17 Black that she was prevented from finishing herself. He stated that it was unacceptable that that 17 Black owner Yorgen Fenech continued to run Malta’s power station.

“The Panama Papers led to resignations in countries like Pakistan and Mongolia. But not in Malta – an EU member state. In Malta, (Tourism Minister) Konrad Mizzi is currently aspiring to become Malta’s next Prime Minister. We have to be stronger in standing against these travesties of justice. Konrad Mizzi, Keith Schembri and Yorgen Fenech are not just Maltese problems. They are European problems.

“Journalists will not be safe while they stand alone in between the rule of law and those that wish to undermine it,” he said.