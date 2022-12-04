It hasn’t always been this way for Wojciech Szczesny at major tournaments, but Poland largely have their goalkeeper to thank after reaching the World Cup last 16 for the first time since 1986.

On the eve of Poland’s opening game in Qatar, Szczesny was asked about his misadventures at past finals — his only previous World Cup and three European Championships were marred by a red card, costly blunders and injury.

“I think each tournament has its own history,” replied Szczesny, who has shrugged off those bad memories and become the first ‘keeper since 2002 to save two penalties at the same World Cup.

