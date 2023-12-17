Ta’ Betta Wine Estates has achieved high ratings from Falstaff, a renowned authority in wine publications, further solidifying its position as a brand of excellence in local winemaking.

Falstaff’s comprehensive evaluation highlighted the “remarkable qualities” of Ta’ Betta’s wines, with the vintages placed on the market this year receiving “excellent ratings”, the company said.

The 2022 Isabella Guasconi Rosé Superior Malta DOK received 91 points. Its evaluation read: “Characterised by its intense, shimmering cherry pink hue that captivates the eye, while the nose unravels a captivating journey from smoky paprika to fresh cranberries, raspberries, and subtle incense. Its juicy palate, enriched with red pepper nuances, harmoniously balances animated, salty phenolics, making it an ideal companion for Mediterranean dishes.”

The 2020 Jean Parisot Chardonnay Superior Malta DOK achieved a rating of 93 points. Its evaluation read: “Distinguished by its bright, shimmering straw yellow tone, this Chardonnay captivates with a bouquet featuring enticing aromas of banana, fresh pineapple, sea salt, flint, white peach, and mango. Its elegance on the palate, coupled with clear fruitiness and a hint of savory elements, culminates in a minimally warming, enduring finish.”

Consistently strong reviews internationally

These results add to Ta’ Betta’s track record of success, with previous vintages such as Philippe Villiers 2018 and Antonio Manoel 2018 achieving ratings of 95 and 94 points, respectively.

Situated on four hectares of terraced land in Girgenti, Ta’ Betta Wine Estates continues to expand its global footprint by reaching new international markets. Recent additions to its distribution network include City and More − Individuelle LebensArt, based in Baden-Baden, Germany. Ta’ Betta wines are also distributed in the UK, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Hong Kong and Macau.

Ta’ Betta Wines Estates owners, Astrid and Juanito Camileri, expressed their delight at the ongoing international recognition.

“We are delighted that our wines continue to receive consistently strong reviews internationally and that this is resulting in steady growth in our export market,” they said.

Falstaff boasts a vast audience and community with authoritative annual wine guides reflecting and representing the wine industries of various countries. As the biggest wine, food and travel media platform in German-speaking Europe, Falstaff’s influence spans publications and websites in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, reaching millions since its establishment in 1980.

For more information, visit Ta’ Betta Wine Estates’ website www.tabetta.com.