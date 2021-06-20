Ta’ Betta Wine Estates have just released a new addition to their portfolio of fine wines with personality.

Isabella Guasconi DOK Malta Superior Syrah Rosé 2020

‘The Flirtatious’ Isabella Guasconi Malta DOK Superior Syrah Rosé 2020 is inspired by the young love-daughter of Grand Master de Valette, known for her exceptional beauty and whose murder at the hands of her jealous husband was the cause of Jean Parisot de Valette’s own demise from a broken heart.

“This rosé is produced from Syrah vines mostly planted in 2003 with a restricted yield up to 1.8kg per vine,” Ta’ Betta’s co-founder Juanito Camilleri says.

“To preserve additional freshness and acidity, the grapes are harvested somewhat earlier than the Syrah intended for our reds, pressed at cold temperature, and the must is fermented in cast stone vats. After fermentation, a light passage through 500-litre oak tonneaux previously used for our reds enhances its presence and gives it its flirtatious personality, straddling the summer freshness of a playful white, with the backbone of a red, making it ideally suited to match refined Mediterranean cuisine particularly in the warmer months of the year.”

Isabella Guasconi now honourably takes its place alongside Ta’ Betta’s Antonio Manoel, Philippe Villiers and Jean Parisot himself.

Only 2,000 bottles of the Isabella Guasconi DOK Malta Superior Syrah Rosé were produced in 2020, and will be available from leading bottle shops and restaurants.

They can also be ordered online at tabetta.com.

Wine enthusiasts can take the opportunity to taste the Isabella Guasconi DOK Malta Superior Syrah Rosé 2020 by booking a private wine tasting at the winery.

All COVID-19 measures will be observed throughout all tasting sessions and numbers are limited accordingly.

Ta’ Betta Wine Estates is a four-hectare estate in Girgenti, limits of Siġġiewi. The estate produces fine wines and hosts exclusive wine events within its private grounds for its club members and discerning clients.

Ta’ Betta wines are distributed locally to a select list of wine retailers and restaurants besides being available for sale online.

In addition, Ta’ Betta wine is also exported to Germany, Switzer­land and the UK, and the winery is currently working on new potential markets for its wine portfolio.

For more information, visit tabetta.com.