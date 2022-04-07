The crucifix of Ta’ Ġieżu church will be carried along the streets of Valletta on Monday for the first time in nine years, accompanying the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows in a national pilgrimage where prayers will be said for world peace.

The last time the crucifix left the church of St Mary of Jesus was in 2013, church guardian, Fr Ramon Farrugia said.

It will also be the first time since 1983 that the crucifix and the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows will be brought out together.

The crucifix will be taken out of its niche on Monday morning and displayed near the main altar throughout the day when Holy Mass will be said at different times.

At 6pm, it will join the procession of Our Lady of Sorrows led by Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

“Historically, the crucifix is only brought out of the church in Valletta during extraordinary events. We deem this to be one of them. We will be praying for world peace, especially in Ukraine,” Fr Farrugia said as he urged the Ukrainian community in Malta to attend.

The feast of Our Lady of Sorrows is marked tomorrow, a week before Good Friday. However, due to coronavirus restrictions on group gatherings, the traditional evening processions across the country cannot be held on the day.

Last month, the government announced that open-air standing events can be held without vaccine certification from April 10.

As a result, several churches have postponed the procession – which has not been held for two years due to the pandemic – to Palm Sunday or early next week.

Fr Farrugia said parishioners have questioned this.

“Many think it is absurd that, after the mass events held over these past few weeks, the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows cannot be marked on the day,” he noted.

In Valletta, it will be held on Monday at 6pm instead of tomorrow as was the custom before COVID.

The 17th-century Ta’ Ġieżu crucifix, which was restored two years ago, inspires much devotion. Many are drawn to it because of the way the artist managed to portray the intricate details of the crucifixion of Christ.

It’s ‘miraculous’ tag derives from the legend that the sculptor, Frate Innocenzo, woke up one morning and found the head of the effigy complete.

The crucifix was brought out of the church in 1936 when Malta was praying for the end of a drought, in 1960 as part of celebrations to mark the Pauline Year, in 1983 for the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows and in 2013 for the National Way of the Cross procession.

In March 2010, it was placed near the main altar in anticipation of Pope Benedict XVI’s visit on April 17.

In 2020, the statue of Our Lady of Sorrows was placed in the chapel of the miraculous crucifix for Holy Week.