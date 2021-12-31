Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu national sanctuary management has published its calendar for 2022.

The calendar, marking the 100th anniversary of Karmni Grima’s death, features the life story of Grima, the peasant girl who heard the call of Our Lady at the very place where Ta’ Pinu sanctuary stands today.

Original photos of the sanctuary and of various works of art, including of the Dar Karmni Grima museum, are also featured in the calendar.