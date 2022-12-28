Pope Francis’ visit to the National Shrine of Ta’ Pinu on April 2 is commemorated in the 2023 calendar of the sanctuary.
The cover photo depicts a beautiful scene of Ta’ Pinu square full to capacity for the occasion.
For every month there is a photo depicting moments of the pope’s pastoral visit, together with an excerpt from the speech that the Pope delivered at Ta’ Pinu.
The calendar is further complemented with a list of the religious functions programmed at the shrine from January to December, as well as a reference to anniversaries related to Ta’ Pinu.
Copies of the 2023 calendar are now available at the sanctuary’s gift shop.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us