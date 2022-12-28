Pope Francis’ visit to the National Shrine of Ta’ Pinu on April 2 is commemorated in the 2023 calendar of the sanctuary.

The cover photo depicts a beautiful scene of Ta’ Pinu square full to capacity for the occasion.

For every month there is a photo depicting moments of the pope’s pastoral visit, together with an excerpt from the speech that the Pope delivered at Ta’ Pinu.

The calendar is further complemented with a list of the religious functions programmed at the shrine from January to December, as well as a reference to anniversaries related to Ta’ Pinu.

Copies of the 2023 calendar are now available at the sanctuary’s gift shop.