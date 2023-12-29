The 2024 calendar of Ta’ Pinu national shrine has just been published. The calendar, in the form of a colourful and interesting booklet, features information about special days and events to be held at the sanctuary during the coming year.

The information includes the days and time of the lectio divina when Bishop Anton Teuma shares reflections on the Gospel reading of the following Sunday; every liturgical feast of Our Lady; meditations on the Way of the Cross during Lent; the Easter vigil; Pentecost and the Assumption of the Virgin Mary.

Of special interest to devotees of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu is information about the liturgical services leading up to June 22, when the 141st anniversary of Our Lady’s apparition to Karmni Grima will be commemorated.

The colourful photos of each month highlight the marvellous architecture of the shrine and other works of art in stone, marble, mosaics and paintings that enhance the shrine.

Another attraction in the calendar are details of the Perugino masterpiece of the face of Our Lady after its restoration.

The calendar may be obtained from the sanctuary’s souvenir shop. For more information call 2155 6187.