To mark the 400th anniversary of the Ta’ Pinu painting and the 136th anniversary of Karmni Grima’s call by Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu, Archbishop Charles Scicluna led a national pilgrimage to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary. Mgr Scicluna led Pontifical Mass and the singing of the Te Deum. Concelebrating with the Archbishop were Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea-Curmi, Bishop George Bugeja, OFM, Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, OP, Bishop Emeritus Paul Darmanin, OFM, and members of the clergy from both dioceses. The pilgrimage was organised by the Maltese archdiocese and the Gozo diocese.

