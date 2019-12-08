On the occasion of the World Day for Persons with Disability, Apostolic Administrator for Gozo Mgr Mario Grech, inaugurated a special replica of the titular painting of the Blessed Virgin of Ta’ Pinu during Mass at the National Sanctuary.

The resin image (above), produced by the institute for the blind Francesco Cavazza of Bologna, is similar to a Braille writing. The 1619 painting of Ta’ Pinu is made up of patterns of raised dots that are felt with the fingertips, enabling blind people to form a mental image of the picture. The image is complemented by the prayer of the Blessed Virgin of Ta’ Pinu, also in Braille, in Maltese, English, and Italian.

The Mass was animated by the orchestra Allegro Moderato of Milan – all its members have Down’s Syndrome (pictured right). Alfina Fresta, a young blossoming singer from Catania, with a cerebral thrombosis, sang a number of religious songs.