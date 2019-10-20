Residents, workers and volunteers of Id-Dar tal-Providenza went on a Marian pilgrimage to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on the occasion of the 400th anniversary of the miraculous painting of Our Lady Ta’ Pinu in 1619, which was paid for by Pinu Gauci, hence the title Ta’ Pinu.

The pilgrims attended Mass celebrated by Id-Dar tal-Providenza director Fr Martin Micallef. The homily was delivered by the sanctuary’s rector, Fr Gerard Buhagiar.

It was on June 22, 1883, that spinster Karmni Grima heard the voice of Our Lady calling her through the painting telling here: “Come, come forward...,” and when she entered the chapel she heard a voice saying: “Recite three Hail Marys in honour of the three days that I stayed within the tomb.”

The story of Ta’ Pinu doesn’t end there. The Madonna also asked a certain Franġisk Portelli, a single man from Għarb, a friend and neighbour to Karmni and a devotee of Our Lady Ta’ Pinu, who often prayed in silence in the chapel, to “seek to be a devotee of the shoulder wound of my Son which was caused by the cross while on his way to Calvary and also see that others have the same devotion”.