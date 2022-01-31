Ta’ Pinu national shrine will be marking two anniversaries this week – the birth of Karmni Grima and the death of Franġisk Portelli.

Both personalities were instrumental in spreading the devotion of Our Lady Ta’ Pinu. The two protagonists will be commemorated with Mass at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, at 6.30pm, on both occasions.

Karmni Grima, born on February 2, 1838, was a peasant spinster whose mystical religious experience led her to be an apostle of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. Up to the year 1883, it was only a handful of devotees living in the neighbourhood of Ta’ Għammar who paid homage to the image of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Ta’ Pinu.

In mid-morning of June 22, 1883, Grima was returning home from the fields in the proximity of Ta’ Pinu chapel. All of a sudden, as she approached the footpath which forked from the lane to the chapel, she heard a voice coming apparently from within: ‘Come! Come!’

As Grima paused in awe, the voice proceeded: ‘Come today, for you will not be able to come back for a whole year’.

That call is at the root of today’s sanctuary.

February 4 is the 96th anniversary of the passing away of the Portelli.

It was to Portelli, some three years later, that Grima confided the secret of her mysterious call.

At that time his mother, Vinċenza, was very ill. Karmni and Franġisk beseeched the Blessed Virgin Mary of Ta’ Pinu to restore her health. In no mean time, Vinċenza’s extraordinary recovery became known far and wide.

Portelli passed away on February 4, 1926. Since then, hordes of pilgrims flocked to Ta’ Pinu shrine seeking the Blessed Virgin’s heavenly help.

To remember these two great protagonists, life-size bronze statues of Karmni Grima and Franġisk Portelli were set up at the sanctuary’s parvis.