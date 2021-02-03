Works on the Ta’ Pinu sanctuary retreat house is in full swing. The extension rooms below the parvis are to be reused as a retreat house with the addition of an extension which will link both sides of the parvis.

The extension will accommodate a total of 16 guest rooms on two floors with a lift and stairway to access the adjacent existing north and south wings and make them more accessible to the public.

The existing rooms below the piazza will be reused as a retreat house and an extension is being built to its northern side linking both sides of the parvis below street level.

The new development will have a central courtyard with a cluster of ground floor rooms arranged around it.

The building height will be lower than the profile of the existing buildings. The roof will be covered with soil and vegetation of similar appearance to the surrounding field surfaces in order to merge with the surrounding landscape.