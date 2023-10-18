Ta’ Pinu sanctuary, like the rest of government and private entities in Malta and Gozo, observed World Mental Health Day on October 10. The Gozo diocese lit up the sanctuary green, the colour associated with mental health, to mark the beginning of Mental Health Month and encourage the community to learn about their well-being and keep their mental health in check.

Meanwhile, the Mental Health Association Gozo is holding its annual conference at Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus, Gozo General Hospital, on Friday at 8.30am.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Happiness’. The conference is open to healthcare professionals and the public. A number of papers related to the subject will be presented. Personal experiences will also be shared. The conference will be opend by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

“Our health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”, says the World Health Organisation. This definition highlights the equal importance of our mental health and overall health in general.

The community is being urged to make use of the 1579 mental health helpline, a 24-hour national telephone helpline that provides immediate and free emotional support, advice and practical guidance for anyone in need.