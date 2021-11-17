Betty Bugeja, of Victoria, is creating gifts out of recyclable material, the proceeds of which go for Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary.

Some of the items are available for view at Ta’ Pinu souvenir shop. Bugeja helps in the running of the sanctuary. In fact, she is responsible for the live transmission of Masses from Ta’ Pinu.

Liliana Apap, who runs the souvenir shop, says the gifts are unique, made from 100 per cent recycled objects.