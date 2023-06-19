Fr Jake Mamo SDB, director of the Salesian Oratory, Dingli, together with Bros Grzegorz Sell, Marko Mihokovic and Antoine Galea, who form part of the Savio College community, visited Ta’ Pinu sanctuary where Fr Mamo celebrated Mass in thanksgiving to Our Lady.

Br Marko, of Croatia, is nearing his practical training formation. In September, he will start theological studies in Jerusalem. Br Grzegorz, of Poland, is also finishing his practical training formation, starting theology in Kraków in September, while Antoine, of Pembroke, will soon finish his philosophy studies.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the call of Our Lady to Karmni Grima and Franġisk Portelli, youths are being invited to spend moments of meditation, including Taizé prayer songs, in the presence of God on Wednesday, June 21, between 8pm and 10pm. Taizé is a prayerful form of music known for its simple, yet rich and meditative character.