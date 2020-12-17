Christmas lights and decorations, Father Christmas and his elves and reindeers, artisans showcasing and selling their products, plenty of food and drink options, and a festive atmosphere to be enjoyed by adults and children alike: the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village has been transformed into a drive-through Christmas Village for this festive season offering a safe, unique and enjoyable experience to visitors in these challenging times.

Within the context of the current pandemic, the drive-through Christmas Village organised by Danusan and their team in collaboration with the Malta Crafts Foundation is offering some degree of normality through the cheerful atmosphere and interaction associated with the festive season.

A lot of energy has been dedicated to come up with an innovative concept that adheres to all the safety standards issued by the health authorities, with visitors having the opportunity to enjoy the entire experience from the safety and comfort of their own car – in which they are required to remain.

The immersive, interactive, and safe experience consists of a journey along a one-kilometre route within a controlled space, wherein visitors will be able to pass beneath tunnels of light, dash through the snow, and buy from artisans displaying their products. This experience is further enhanced by live music, magic shows, acting skits, a live crib, and plenty of cheerful elves.

There are over 20 stalls scattered along the route from which various artisans are selling their artefacts: some of these artisans are resident at Ta’ Qali Artisan Village, while others have specifically set up for the occasion. They range from ceramists, wood sculptors and jewellers, to painters, and producers of food and craft beer, among others.

Upon entrance to the Christmas Village, visitors will also be provided with a €10 voucher which can be redeemed at the artisans’ stalls, thus not only supporting local artisans, but also getting that special gift for this Christmas that is certainly going to be appreciated by their dear ones.

The drive-through Christmas Village is open almost daily until January 3. Tickets are available by pre-booking only on www.christmasinmalta.com. You are invited to follow the elves in their fancy costumes around the decked routes and have some merry fun from the comfort and safety of your own car.

The Malta Crafts Foundation