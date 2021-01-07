As the regeneration of the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village was ongoing over the past months, the works have attracted the attention of a number of skilled craftsmen who saw the significant potential of the location and were eager to become part of it. These artisans have decided to invest in a facility of their own at the newly refurbished village and will be showcasing their skills and produce with visitors, whether locals or tourists alike in the coming months.

One such operator is La Valletta, which forms part of the Sottozero Group. For more than 13 years of operation in Malta, La Valletta has been creating some of the best ice cream on the islands, as well as delicious, sweet delicacies. The company is behind big brands such as Sottozero the Gelato Factory and intends to create the same magic with other ice cream parlours in Malta and other start-ups who are seeking expertise and technical consultancy in the product and service they offer.

La Valletta has embarked on a multimillion project to create an innovative concept in Malta, where it plans to embark on a new exciting journey that will lead towards exporting to Europe and other important destinations around the globe. It will be investing more in craftsmanship than machinery, as the owners believe the quality of the product is what people seek. That is why La Valletta will be investing substantially in manpower for them to become the next masters in the industry, while promoting Malta as the centre of artisan produce in Europe. As part of its focus, La Valletta will not only be exporting its existing and other new products which it would be adding to its portfolio but will also be exporting its expertise. In an academy, specifically situated at the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village, there will be various collaborations with multinational organisations in Europe and other institutes to provide high level courses for the next generation of ice cream and pastry professionals in Malta.

La Valletta identified Ta’ Qali Artisan Village as the ideal location to set up house as a showcase and landmark of its project after noticing government’s substantial investment and drive to create an artisan village which will become an iconic place to visit in Malta. As an organisation which wants to grow and create something exceptional and new in the market, La Valletta is seeing Ta’ Qali Artisan Village as the place where people from all across the catering and pastry global industry can meet, discuss and showcase their creations, not only to Malta and the Maltese, but to people all over the world. That is why La Valletta has plans to organise fairs and exhibitions which usually attract thousands of people in other countries and start holding them at Ta’ Qali Artisan Village in collaboration with the Malta Crafts Foundation.

This is a big dream for La Valletta which will see its workforce increase substantially in the next few years. While continuing to invest to grow and prosper in this manner, La Valletta is also seeking to give added value to the community, making sure that the precious craftsmanship on the Maltese islands is not lost.

La Valletta can be contacted via e-mail on orders@sottozerogroup.com or by following or contacting via Facebook or Instagram.

