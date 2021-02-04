The radical transformation at Ta’ Qali Artisan Village, which has seen a major upgrade of the common infrastructure through a project co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), is being followed up with the construction of modern facilities that will create a natural, welcoming home for artisans and visitors alike, as well as a number of unique attractions for all the family, especially the young and the young at heart.



One such visitor attraction will be provided by Can You Escape? – Malta® (CYE?®), which is the actualisation of an idea seeded in the heads of its two young founders Jeanice Bondin and Riccardo Gulino, who share a common passion towards brainy challenges, puzzle-solving games and real-life immersive and collaborative experiences.

The concept is simple: you are locked in a themed room. There is a back-story which defines why you ended up there and why you only have 60 minutes to try and solve your way out. The room is packed with items, pictures, writings, drawings and more, all of which will in some way or another serve as a clue for participants to solve puzzles, challenges and riddles – in order to escape within 60 minutes.

After opening this innovative type of immersive entertainment in Fgura, where hundreds of people have discovered the thrill of Escape Rooms, the company will be further developing this concept at the artisan village in Ta’ Qali with themed rooms, some of which will be specifically dedicated to the artisan sector.

Some other rooms will be seasonal, in order to keep the visitor attraction fresh and innovative.

This concept has proved to be very successful in Malta with locals and tourists alike and some rooms have also been awarded formal recognition by US-based professional Escape Room reviewers, topping the lists amongst 350 other Escape Rooms across 17 different countries. All the rooms, puzzles and games will be built on site at the artisan village by a team of artisans specialised in this field, making it the only Escape Room establishment on the island to offer locally designed, locally manufactured, and locally implemented escape rooms. It will surely be an experience not to be missed when visiting the artisan village!

Another unique visitor attraction will be an interactive experience consisting of an eight-minute display show featuring Malta’s main locations and attractions with a focus on the local artisanship scene and the history of the artisan village which dates back to the pre-World War II period, in a spectacular way.

In order to ensure that a visit to the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village is a complete one, there will also be various amenities such as child-minding facilities, ample parking space, and an eatery for those hungry moments. The eatery will be a farm to fork experience inspired by traditional Maltese cuisine but having a street food edge. This will provide visitors with the opportunity to savour recipes passed on through generations, with a curated, affordable seasonal menu that sources all its produce through local suppliers and artisanal vendors. The eatery will be a hub of Maltese cuisine and culture. Diners will also experience weekly performances by local bands in an effort to perpetuate the value of supporting local businesses and acts.

