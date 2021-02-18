The construction of the artisans’ workshops at the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village is proceeding well and will gain momentum in the coming months so that the regeneration project co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and coupled with a heavy investment made by the craftsmen resident in the village will hold its official opening in 2022. One of the largest workshop spaces in the village is the one belonging to Heritage Homes of Malta.

Heritage Homes has been involved in the local manufacture of miniature buildings and monuments since 1989. Through accurate planning and recent land acquisition, nowadays Heritage Homes boasts of a bigger retail outlet than that previously owned in Rabat and claims one of the most prominent, sizeable sites at the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village. Owner Joe Galea’s ambition is to move away from the traditional concept of a local souvenir shop. He dreams of creating both a physical as well as a virtual place where one can produce, sell, learn, share and enjoy the process of working in the creative, artisanal local industry, creating a welcoming, sustaining centre for the arts, culture and crafts housing several small workshops all under one roof offering the visitor a unique, multi-sensory experience.

This ambitious venture will propel Heritage Homes on a new platform. It will give this firm the opportunity and space to be able to diversify its products according to the changing needs of today’s market and clients. The company’s vision is to move away from simply catering to tourists, to one which also targets the wider community: increasing the locals’ awareness of arts and crafts as well as serving as a centre of apprenticeship for students and budding artists.

Joe Galea sees his centre as having various functions. These are not only to operate and maintain a retail outlet to increase income earning opportunities through arts and crafts, but also to promote Maltese culture, artisanship and crafts to tourists including the wider Maltese community (families, students and future generations), facilitate training and professional development in the crafts industry, provide facilities and organise activities that encourage people, especially younger generations, to learn new and different skills pertaining to local artisanship and create a venue where our unique culture is practised and showcased.

Heritage Homes has moved away from the usual concept of traditional, commercial souvenirs available to tourists. Visitors will be provided with a unique, interactive, multi-sensory experience. They will not only be presented with a finished local product which they can purchase, but also be able to observe, understand, admire and possibly participate in its production themselves under the guidance of local skilled craftsmen.

Part of the success of Heritage Homes is the fact that the products on sale are exclusively handmade, from their inception to their creation and manufacture, and are unique to Malta. This provides a much sought-after charm to their pieces, which also appeal to collectors, as they offer a unique design that is handcrafted to the highest standards. Their reputation for high quality products and creativity, not only earned their company various local as well as foreign awards but was also the key to their expansion.

