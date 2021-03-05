Works on the regeneration of the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village which is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) are well under way. Tenants – both current and future ones – are currently investing to develop their new properties as part of the second phase of the project. INDIS Malta has now stepped in to support the artisans address the challenges they are facing and thereby accelerate the process.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the artisans’ availability of capital to carry out their renovations. In addition, they were already encountering difficulties in finding skilled masons and construction workers specialised in local stonework that could build the new properties according to the established guidelines and within the stipulated timeframes.

Through the support that is now being provided, construction on all remaining plots will be carried out by contractors engaged by INDIS Malta. Works will be divided in clusters of properties that will be built concurrently by different contractors. Tenants will in turn repay INDIS Malta the construction costs over an agreed period of years.

Once completed, the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village will be managed on a daily basis by the Malta Crafts Foundation. In total, it will house around 70 tenants, with a good number of these having already expressed their interest in this scheme for the construction of their plots.

In the meantime, INDIS Malta is also working on the installation of additional services that will contribute towards making the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village a safe and welcoming environment. Such services include interactive screens, data services, a public announcement system, as well as CCTV and alarm notification centralised system.

Works have also started on the tender for new directional signage for the artisan village, which will follow the new brand guidelines that are also being finalised. The directional signage will be produced by the artisans operating from the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village themselves, so the village will have an even more local touch.

Construction on a kiosk adjacent to the car park on the north side of the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village has been completed and the provision of these services is expected to commence by this summer. This will be complemented with a child-minding facility within the area.

During the course of this year, work will also proceed on two other areas located adjacent to the current footprint of the village, thereby expanding the overall area of the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village. On one side, an immersive visitor attraction will be built. This will be a first for Malta and is consequently likely to attract thousands of people to the artisan village.

This area will also host a multi-purpose venue which among others will be providing a large open space that can be used for artisanal fairs, family shows, cultural events, and more. On the other side, Heritage Malta will be constructing their state-of the art head office and restoration laboratories.

As the construction phase nears its end, INDIS Malta together with the Malta Crafts Foundation will be stepping up their marketing efforts and come up with a variety of events in order to promote the artisan village and start attracting visitors to the village once again.

Ta’ Qali Artisan Village promises to be one of the best artisanal villages in Europe, injecting new life in the sector and serving as a hub for all that which is truly Maltese.

The Malta Crafts Foundation