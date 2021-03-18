The crafts villages have always hosted a good number of jewellers working traditional jewellery pieces using filigree, creating timeless objets d’art that speak of our proud history and Mediterranean culture through their design. Indeed, the endless spirals design of precious metal dates back to the Neolithic period, while the eight-pointed cross remains a very popular motif especially among tourists seeking items representative of Malta. At their renovated workshops within the regenerated Ta’ Qali Artisan Village, such jewellers have the opportunity to experiment with innovative techniques and tools to create contemporary jewellery pieces that will live on to delight future generations.

Super Gold Jewellers knows its origin to an enterprising 16-year-old by the name of Alfred Ciantar, who way back in 1964 believed in his abilities and set up a filigree workshop – initially with four workers – in the basement of his residence in Valletta. Within a few years, Alfred established himself in this field and migrated to a filigree workshop at the Ta’ Qali Artisan Village. Besides the bigger premises, the success being achieved also required a workforce to manufacture jewellery and filigree works in silver and gold, which was now being requested by several outlets throughout Malta. His four children were of immeasurable assistance as the company progressed to expand and the company also diversified into retail. Thanks to its artisans who are dedicated to their work, Super Gold is also specializing in custom made pearl and semi-precious stones jewellery. The long-established quality standards reflect the track record of this established company. In order to protect their craftmanship, work has now evolved from traditional pieces to very modern designs. Super Gold has now become synonymous with fine quality and high standard items and has established itself as one of the main leaders in this field.

Opening soon, DGoldline is a small family-run business with the main focus of producing good quality jewellery. It does not only sell traditionally made filigree jewellery but also a variety of items including personalised cufflinks, wedding rings, superstition pendants, birthstones, custom made pendants, personalised bangles, as well as initials or personalised names as pendants and bracelets in 925 sterling silver or 18-karat gold. No attention to detail is spared when creating an item. The artisans at DGoldline put all their skill and experience to the extent that satisfied clients have become their best trademark. The primary aim of opening shop at Ta’ Qali Artisan Village was to make use of the latest technology so as to enable the company to sell a wider range of refined products. DGoldline also intends to give opportunities to young people interested in learning the skill of jewellery making, as it is in the best interest of the family that such an artistry, so close to their heart, does not die but remains a sustainable industry in Malta for future generations.

The Gold Market will be another master of fine filigree working at the artisan village. Its talented artisans aim to create memorable artefacts which simply drip beauty. The Gold Market strives to please its customers by preparing a vast array of wearable jewellery, including rings, brooches, earrings, and pendants, in different sizes and various styles to ensure that it can meet the expectation of its visitors. It also welcomes the opportunity for customers to realise their creation to their own desire. The Gold Market also has a prized collection of fascinating figurines - captivating miniatures of classic cars, old aircraft, butterflies, flowers and leaves, knights in armour, horse-drawn carriages, boats, as well as scrolled monogrammed letters. The filigree used is traditionally made, typically having a rigid outer border inlaid with intricate swirls and lovingly quilled spirals of delicate precious metals. The Gold Market creates filigree works in both 18-karat gold and 925 sterling silver.

Super Gold, DGoldline, and The Gold Market can be contacted via email on info@supergoldjewellers.com, info@dgoldline.com, and thegoldmarket.mt@gmail.com respectively or by following them or contacting them via Facebook or Instagram.

