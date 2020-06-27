Works on the Ta' Qali basketball pavilion have entered their second phase, with plans for completion in time for the 2023 Small Nations Games in Malta.

The €1 million works will include four new spectator stands, greatly increasing the pavilion's capacity, as well as a tampered glass surrounding for the court. The project will also create new changing rooms and office space for the national basketball association.

The first phase, which has now been completed, involved a renovation of the building's exterior and its internal steelwork.

Visiting the works with parliamentary secretary Clifton Grima, SportMalta chief Mark Cutajar said the project was one of many intended to open in time for the 2023 games as part of a commitment to improving the country's sports facilities.

Malta Basketball Association president Paul Sultana said the association would use the new pavilion to work hand in hand with the community to promote basketball and sport in general.