Folla Nies will be holding another series of concerts entitled Iswed u Bla Zokkor on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday and on July 15 and 16 at 8.30pm at the Greek Theatre, National Park, Ta’ Qali.

The concerts will be characterised by comedy, music by the Big Band Brothers and Maltese banter, featuring Ray Calleja, Daniel Cauchi and a host of other guests, including Paul Capsis from Australia.

Tickets from ticketline.com.mt.