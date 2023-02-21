Theatregoers and art lovers will soon have a new art gallery and refurbished theatre space in Ta Qali to enjoy.

The new facilities, inaugurated on Tuesday, are part of an €80 million government project to regenerate Ta' Qali.

An additional 20,000 square metres of open space have also been opened to the public, architect Nadia Gatt Curmi said.

"Artificial lighting has been installed and new wells and walkways were built," she said.

An additional 20,000 plants and 600 trees have also been planted, Gatt Curmi said.

A greek theatre in the heart of the park has been restored and ancillary facilities such as showers, and a green room have also been built.

Artists will also be able to exhibit their works in a new art gallery.

Head of Ta’ Qali National Park Unit Jason Micallef said that this marked the completion of phase two in a five-phase plan to overhaul the Ta'Qali National Park.

Describing the combination of the park and the theatre as “a perfect marriage,” Micallef said the project focuses on the environment but also includes culture as a vital element.

He said the regeneration project is also strengthening the park's commercial potential. Large-scale events such as the Farsons Beer Fest and Earth Garden are held on the park grounds every year.

Micallef said that illegal structures occupying public land were demolished to extend the area's footprint.

Public Works Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said that the Ta Qali project is proof of the government's commitment to green open spaces, theatre and art.

“The project is a clear response to people's expectations of the government,” he said.

He said that the upkeep of the project will be a priority saying that the park will not fall into disrepair.