Ta’ Xbiex are the winners of the third edition of the Nestle Ice-cream Beach Soccer League when in the final they defeated defending champions AFM 3-2 at the Pretty Bay in Birżebbuġa.

It was the AFM who took the lead after seven minutes of play through Dylan Caruana but Ta’ Xbiex fought back and Ayoub Ahmad restored parity two minutes from the end of the first session.

In the second session, the match turned out to be a hard-fought affair with both sides trying continuosly to find a second goal but to no avail.

The match was decided in the third and final session. Caruana grabbed his second of the match to put the AFM ahead.

But Ta’ Xbiex refused to throw in the towel and goals from Toni Barbara and Ahmad sealed the 3-2 win.

