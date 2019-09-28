More than 12 countries will be represented at cultural event to be held at Ta’ Xbiex yacht marina on Saturday night.

‘Connecting through culture’ will feature music, dance, food stalls and children’s entertainment, as well as information about Australia, Italy, Brasil, China, Palestine, Kuwait, Spain, Greece, Tunisia and many others.



Organised by Ta’ Xbiex local council for the fifth consecutive year, the event seeks to celebrate cultural diversity and showcase the many diplomatic missions in Malta.



Ta’ Xbiex is the locality with most embassies in Malta. For the first year, the event will also feature embassies situated elsewhere.



Mayor Max Zammit said that the event had become a firm fixture on the Ta’ Xbiex cultural calendary and augured that it would help teach families and visitors the value of cultural diversity.



He thanked President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca for supporting the event in previous years.



‘Connecting through culture’ will begin at 6pm on Saturday September 28 at the Ta’ Xbiex yacht marina. Entrance is free. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.