Luxol St Andrews warmed up for their commitments in the UEFA Futsal Champions League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ta’ Xbiex in the Enemed Futsal League. 

Ta’ Xbiex produced one of  their best performances this season and were unlucky not to get at least a point from this encounter.  

Luxol’s goals came from Mark Zammit, Andre Ciancio and an own goal while Karl Sciortino and Zvevdan Vukovic responded for Ta’ Xbiex. 

Swieqi United obtained a hard-earned 7-3 win against Marsaskala.  

Despite the score, the Seasouthsiders gave their all against their more-quoted opponents.  

