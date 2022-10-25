Luxol St Andrews warmed up for their commitments in the UEFA Futsal Champions League with a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ta’ Xbiex in the Enemed Futsal League.

Ta’ Xbiex produced one of their best performances this season and were unlucky not to get at least a point from this encounter.

Luxol’s goals came from Mark Zammit, Andre Ciancio and an own goal while Karl Sciortino and Zvevdan Vukovic responded for Ta’ Xbiex.

Swieqi United obtained a hard-earned 7-3 win against Marsaskala.

Despite the score, the Seasouthsiders gave their all against their more-quoted opponents.

Click here for full story