The Ta' Xbiex seafront will be getting new public decking, which the local council says will offer more space for bathers.

In recent days, metal structure was erected along a stretch of the town’s coast which will support decking that will be freely available to the public.

Mayor Max Zammit told Times of Malta the project was financed by the Malta Tourism Authority, following a request by the Ta' Xbiex council to improve accessibility and comfort on the rocky beach.

The temporary decking, he said, is covered by a planning permit and has been approved by Environment and Resources Authority.

According to the permit, the decking must be dismantled by September.

“The decking is not planned for restaurants or other private use, but for the general public to freely enjoy the sea in a more comfortable and accessible manner,” he said.

Replying to speculation over whether the decking would be taken up by private interests, Zammit said that if this were done, he would be the first to object.