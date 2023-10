Ta Xbiex Futsal and the University of Malta maintained their perfect record in the Enemed Futsal League when they achieved their fourth victory from as many matches.

As Luxol were not in action due to their commitments in the UEFA Futsal Champions League, even ŽRQ Bormla won their game to climb to third place in the table.

University of Malta ACJ dominated their match against the Maltese under-19 selection as they won 9-1.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...