In the Seventies, the MFA decided to expand the league and introduce a Fourth Division.

This innovation did not last long and the competition was only held 12 times, and in 1978-79, the division was dissolved.

One of the last winners of the competition were Ta’ Xbiex FC who won the league in 1977-78.

Ta’ Xbiex FC is one of the smallest league clubs in Malta. This district is so small that it tends to get lost between Msida and Gżira.

It is however, one of the most picturesque localities on our islands and the yachts and boats moored around its perimeter make it more open to water sports than football.

The first team to be founded in the district was Ta’ Xbiex United way back in 1953. It was a small club that took part in amateur football. Then in 1976 Ta’ Xbiex St George’s were formed in the locality.

