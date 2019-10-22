Table service is rapidly revolutionising the McDonald’s experience as the brand deploys one of its latest eat-in features across its network. Maltese customers have responded positively to table service, as 75 per cent of guests opt to have their orders brought to their table.

Premier Restaurants, the operator of McDonald’s in Malta, introduced table service in May as the market tuned in to this latest feature of the brand’s culture.

McDonald’s table service is available at Għargħur, Buġibba, St Julian’s, Bay Street, Sliema and Gozo. Customers may opt for table service while placing their order at the self-ordering kiosks or at the counter. They then take a tent and place it on their table. Infra-red technology allows the crew to identify the table in a matter of moments and the order is presented to guests in a friendly, interactive manner.

“Table service modernises the McDonald’s experience for guests and lives up to the brand promise to make delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone,” Paul Dragan, managing director, Premier Restaurants Malta, said.

“It is more than delivering food to the table. It provides new ways for us to engage with customers and about transforming the customer experience as we seek to be increasingly customer-centric and to eliminate the stress associated with legacy service systems. We are determined to bring more convenience, comfort and choice to our restaurants, offering great value and making our customers’ lives easier.”

Table service is just one feature in McDonald’s upgraded ap­proach to hospitality which is ushering in more innovation and technology to facilitate customers’ interaction with the brand.

Self-service kiosks deployed at six of Malta’s nine restaurants allow customers to place orders in their own time with the entire McDonald’s menu at their fingertips and also effect payment. The McDonald’s mobile app keeps customers updated on the latest offers, initiatives, campaigns and advantageous promotions exclusive to app subscribers.

“Premier Restaurants’ commitment to consistent investment is what differentiates us as operators,” Dragan added.

“We have solid investment plans in place designed to continue to elevate the McDonald’s experience in Malta by constantly reviewing and upgrading both service levels and restaurant environment. We are excited to share this journey with our customers.”