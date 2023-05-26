Table tennis player Andrew Gambina has hit out at the Maltese Olympic Committee and SportMalta following his omission from Team Malta for the upcoming 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

The biennial Games will get under way on Monday, with the opening ceremony at the Floriana Granaries and the Sweden-based Gambina was omitted from the table tennis selection.

In fact, the Malta team for the 2023 GSSE will see the introduction of four foreign players, namely Camela Iacob, Dmitrji Prokopcov, Renata Strbikova, and Felix Wetzel.

These players were eligible to feature for Malta in the Games after they were awarded a Maltese passport on sporting merit.

Gambina said that he is disappointed for his omission had nothing to do with his results, and said that the foreign players, who have no connection to Malta, were brought simply to win medals, without giving anything back to the sport.

