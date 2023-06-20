Maltese table tennis player, Andrew Gambina has again questioned the Malta Olympic Committee’s (MOC) decision to keep him out of the national table tennis team at the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

Gambina had earlier complained about the MOC's choice of players, complaining that he was left out in favour of two players “with no connection to Malta”.

Last week, the Malta Olympic Committee justified its decision, citing disciplinary reasons. It stated that during the final of the men’s national championships, Gambina demonstrated an act of “absolute misbehaviour and disrespect” after refusing to continue the match unless the assistant umpire was removed.

"Gambina’s poor attitude brought the match to a halt as he was resolute on not continuing and also sat on the table unless he got his way."

Yet the 29-year-old table tennis player is insisting that his omission from the GSSEs had nothing to do with disciplinary issues.

“Firstly, my appeal during the match was in relation to a grave mistake made by the tournament director (referee) where the umpire and assistant umpire who officiated the national championship final belonged to the same club as my opponent,” Gambina told Times of Malta.

He said that appealing such a decision was allowed according to the International Table Tennis Federation’s (ITTF) handbook rules, the same rules that the Malta Table Tennis Association follow.

Gambina said that the tournament director intervened and proceeded to change the assistant umpire.

“The question, therefore, is, why is this event being used against me when on the day the tournament director decided in favour of my appeal,” he asked.

He said that when there was a significant case of misconduct, the governing body, in this case, the MOC would normally inform the player in writing.

But in this case, he found out about the MOC’s decision through a press release.

He was not given the chance to give his side of the story before the MOC decision, he said.

Malta achieved its best-ever results at the 2023 GSSE, but its success was somewhat dampened by reports that international athletes were recruited to represent Malta despite having no connection with the country.

The issue was especially relevant to Malta’s table tennis team – half of the eight-person team was made up of foreign athletes recruited specifically for the games.