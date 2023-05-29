Viktoria Lucenkova has been a mainstay in Malta’s table tennis team in recent years, winning several medals during the biennial Games but this time around the Slovakia-born player will have a bigger influence on her team as she was handed the role of national coach and team captain.

“It has always been a pleasure and a challenge for me to represent Malta and contribute to winning medals in team, doubles or singles events,” she said.

“This year it is even more special for me. It is the first time that I’m going to play the GSSE on home soil. I think it will also be my last international event as a professional player. So I would like to make it as successful and memorable as possible.”

Luchenkova admits that her preparation for the Games has been different given that she was responsible for the preparation of every member of the team.

