Tableo, developers of restaurant reservations and management software, has announced its official partnership with Meta. Through its collaboration, restaurants can accept bookings directly from their social media profiles on Facebook and Instagram. This partnership aims to increase online bookings while offering diners an easier way to reserve a table at their favourite restaurant.

Restaurant reservations made easy

Restaurants can now add a 'Reserve' button on their restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages. The integration connects the ‘Reserve’ button with Tableo’s restaurant reservation management platform and widget. This innovative technology enables the display of the restaurant’s table availability, on particular days, times and for different service areas. Diners are able to book a table directly while scanning through the restaurant’s social media page, without having to call, visit the website or switch between apps. Diners also receive instant confirmation of their booking via email as well as on-the-day message reminders.

"We are proud to integrate with META to help restaurants connect with their guests better and faster. Convenience plays a crucial role in customer decision-making. Through this integration we are providing an effortless and convenient way for potential diners to connect with our Restaurant partners,” announced Ben Vincenti, COO and co-founder of Tableo.

Improved management and efficiency

Restaurant owners can capture potential diners immediately, accepting online restaurant bookings around the clock. No need to wait until the restaurant opens to secure a reservation. This not only increases table reservations, it also reduces the time spent handling phone calls at the restaurant. All bookings are tracked in real-time, further improving the restaurant’s efficiency. This helps enhance the customer experience, which is paramount for securing return business.

Other Tableo collaborations

Tableo is also an official “Reserve with Google'' partner, similarly allowing diners to book a table directly, while browsing for restaurants on Google search or Google Maps. In addition, Tableo has also partnered with the prestigious MICHELIN guide. This collaboration allows diners to book a table at selected fine dining restaurants directly from the MICHELIN guide website and app.

About Tableo

Founded in 2020, Tableo is a restaurant reservation and management platform used by 1000s of restaurateurs across Europe. It offers restaurants of all sizes the ability to easily manage all their reservations from any channel, from one easy to use interface. Through Tableo, restaurants can receive online bookings 24/7, reduce no-shows and collect payments all from one place. For more information visit https://www.tableo.com or visit us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.