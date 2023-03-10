Malta national teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini has handed a first call-up to Gżira United defender Luke Tabone while has handed a recall to Sta Lucia striker Kyrian Nwoko ahead of this month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers away to North Macedonia and the home clash with Italy.

For Marcolini this month’s matches will be his baptism of fire in international football with the national team and he included several regular members of the national team for his opening matches in the qualifying campaign.

The most notable inclusion in the Malta squad is that of Gżira defender Luke Tabone as the towering Gozitan defender has been rewarded for a very solid campaign with the Maroons as he established himself as a key member in Darren Abdilla’s squad.

