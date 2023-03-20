Malta national teams’ head coach Michele Marcolini has included Luke Tabone, Yannick Yankam, an Kyrian Nwoko in his final squad ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier against Macedonia in Skopje.

The national team will be leaving the islands today to step up their preparations for their opening Euro 2024 against Macedonia before hosting European champions Italy at the Nationa Stadium on Sunday.

For Tabone, this will be his first inclusion in a Malta squad ahead of an international fixture and is fitting reward for a solid campaign for the Gozitan defender who has been a reliable figure in Darren Abdilla’s Gżira United team this season.

Tabone is set to fill the void left by Birkirkara defender Enrico Pepe who failed to recover his full fitness and was omitted from the squad along with Valletta’s Triston Caruana.

