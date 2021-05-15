Earlier this week, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma led a thanksgiving Mass at the Good Shepherd church at Taċ-Ċawla, in Victoria, to mark the 40th anniversary of the consecration of the church by Bishop Nikol Cauchi.

Concelebrating with Mgr Teuma were priests serving the Good Shepherd community, including Fr Rector Eddie Zammit, Fr Renato Borg and Fr Giovanni Curmi, together with others who have given service in the church during the past 40 years.

These included the first rector, Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, today vicar general, and Mgr Jimmy Xerri, today serving as archpriest at the Nadur parish.

Mgr Teuma drew the profound significance of the historical context of the first reading from the Book of Ezra and Nehemiah and the anniversary of the event remembered on May 10.

He then encouraged every member of the Good Shepherd community to persevere in developing a personal and intimate relationship with Christ through His Word and the Eucharist.

Mgr Teuma thanked the clergy and laity of this community for being a light of faith, hope and charity for the past 40 years.

The Fraternitas Choir took part in the concelebration.

Forty years ago, a fast growing community, teeming with young families began to reside at Taċ-Ċawla. Gozo Bishop, Nikol Cauchi, had a social foresight providing a housing scheme with very affordable prices for the new families. He was also instrumental in building the Good Shepherd church and pastoral centre to cater for the spiritual needs of the community.