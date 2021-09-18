September 12 was a landmark day in the spiritual journey of the Good Shepherd community at Taċ-Ċawla, limits of Victoria.

Mgr Eddie Zammit, rector of the Good Shepherd church and director of the pastoral centre for the past 33 years, passed the leadership of the community to Fr Ignatius Borg.

To mark the occasion, Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma celebrated a thanksgiving Mass, together with Mgr Zammit and Fr Borg.

In his homily, Mgr Teuma drew reflections on the Gospel of the liturgy of the day (Mark 8, 27-35) and on the question Christ put to his Aposles: “Who do you say I am?”

At the end of the celebration, Mgr Zammit presented a painting of the Madonna with Child by artist Mario Caffaro Rore to Fr Borg to hang in the hall of the pastoral centre.

Mgr Zammit also offered €1,000 for the centre’s sports ground turf project.