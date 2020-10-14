A call for proposals for the generation of new ideas towards start-up actions to explore and tackle challenges arising from plastic in the environment has been launched by the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST).

MCST executive chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said that, through the call, the council aimed to support innovative ideas and approaches applicable to the Mediterranean and focused on the manufacture and utilisation of plastics.

Initiatives aimed to prevent plastic from polluting the environment as a waste product will be encouraged.

Proposals should address challenges related to the local scenario which have a tangible impact on the Mediterranean Sea and involve collaboration with other partners from the region.

This transnational cooperation will enable the successful participants to prepare themselves for bigger and more impactful projects through European funding, Pullicino Orlando said.

The call is aimed at enabling research in plastics in a circular economy context. It is intended to support applicant entities seeking to progress their activities to explore new ideas, methods and innovations that can bring changes in the life cycle patterns of plastics.

This will enable participants to generate their ideas and carry out the necessary preparatory activities that may lead to an enhanced project proposal for the future EU Framework Programme supporting research and innovation – Horizon Europe.

Digital Economy Parliamentary Secretary Clayton Bartolo said research and Innovation are providing solutions to environmental problems the world and the country are facing.

“This call comes as a response to the major threat to the health of our sea and is one action amongst others in our fight against marine litter and in finding innovative solutions at local, national and regional level to address this complex issue with the involvement of a range of different sectors, disciplines and actors.”

The call has been made possible through national funds managed by MCST and will support entities operating in Malta. Mono-beneficiary proposals are accepted, however, collaborative partnerships are encouraged to be able to address the call more thoroughly.

More details can be found here.

Completed applications should be submitted by November 6 at 6pm here.