Leaders from around the world are today announcing new ambitions, commitments, and strategies to tackle climate change. We must unite towards a path to a zero carbon eco­nomy as we build back greener from COVID-19 since we are at a turning point for our planet and our health.

Today’s virtual Climate Ambition Summit, hosted by the UK, France and the UN secretary general, in partnership with Chile and Italy, marks the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement. Five years ago in Paris, a commitment was made to keep a global temperature rise this century to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature rise to 1.5ºC. Unfortunately, current climate ambitions fall short of the temperature goals of the Paris Agreement and of what science shows us is needed.

The UK is proud to be hosting the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in partnership with Italy in November 2021 in Glasgow. We will strive to accelerate progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement.

We will work on delivering the three pillars of the Paris Agreement: reducing emissions to reach net zero; helping those already feeling the impacts of climate change to adapt and build resilience; and creating cleaner and more sustainable financial systems.

We have embarked on five international campaigns to achieve this: adaptation and resilience, energy, transport, nature and finance.

We have also launched the ‘Race to Zero Campaign’, which rallies leadership and support from non-State actors to build momentum around the shift to decarbonise economies.

The UK plans to lead by example. Domestically, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a series of measures for a green industrial revolution, which will mobilise £12 billion of government investment, spurring up to three times as much private investment by 2030 and supporting up to 250,000 green-collar jobs.

We plan to grow our economy by greening it - Cathy Ward

The plan sets out a range of measures targeted at economic recovery from COVID-19 through investment in green technologies and industries. Covering clean energy, transport, nature and innovation technologies, this plan will enable the UK to forge ahead in delivering its target of net zero – ending its contribution to climate change by 2050. We are the first of the major economies to set a legally binding target for net zero emissions by 2050.

Our domestic plans include ending the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030; investing in offshore wind energy; generating hydrogen power for transport, industry and energy; making our homes more energy-efficient; capturing harmful emissions; and protecting and restoring or natural environment.

We are building on strong foundations. Between 1990 and 2018, the UK reduced emissions by 43 per cent while the economy grew by 75 per cent. We plan to grow our economy by greening it.

The British High Commission has been engaging extensively with the Maltese government and other partners to tackle climate change together. This global challenge needs a global response. We are sharing our experience on green finance, renewable energy and hydrogen. And we are working together on keeping our oceans clean. Together, we are utilising Malta’s adaptation and resilience story by sharing Malta’s water management strategy internationally.

Every country now faces a choice: between laying the foundations for sound, sustainable and inclusive growth or locking in polluting emissions for decades to come. As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we owe it to current and future generations to base our recovery on solid foundations, including a fairer, greener and more resilient global economy.

Cathy Ward is British High Commissioner.