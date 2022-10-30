TVM has reported that the police are engaged in discussions with other local enforcement agencies, namely LESA and Transport Malta, with a view of increasing and/or improving their enforcement against drink- and drug-driving.

The report also refers to possible amendments which would beef up the deterrence against drink-driving and the instances where random breathalyser tests could be carried out by the police.

As an association which has for long been vocal about the need to improve our legislation to allow for better enforcement, the Malta Insurance Association cannot but welcome such news. While this may be a small step, such changes are considered as long overdue and certainly need to be implemented as soon as possible.

Apart from being vocal on the need to empower the police to effectively enforce against drink- and drug-driving, the association I represent has also put words into practice and helped the police where it really mattered, through the provision of breathalyser kits which would enable officers to carry out such roadside breathalyser tests.

In addition, we had also analysed the weaknesses within the present legislative structure and drafted a set of amendments which should be introduced to remedy such weaknesses. The sense of urgency in introducing necessary reforms was highlighted several times by the Malta Road Safety Council, also through the annual campaigns that are aired around the festive season.

The government, therefore, has all it needs to introduce the necessary changes within a relatively short period of time but, sadly, this subject matter was never given the priority it deserved even at this time when there is an alarming increase in the number of road fatalities.

Police officers need all the help they can get in order to enforce the law and deter drink-driving. This help comes through better legislation which removes any subjectivity in determining whether behaviour is suspicious, thus warranting a breathalyser test.

Help also comes in the form of training that police officers need in handling difficult situations such as those presented by a motorist driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and/or drugs.

In addition, significant investment in equipment such as breathalyser kits and drug testing equipment needs to be made on a regular basis. We cannot allow ourselves such a ridiculous situation where the police need to rely on the use of breathalyser kits which were donated to them six years ago by the association I represent.

All the enforcement agencies in Malta should be brought together under one entity or authority focusing on road safety - Adrian Galea

Such kits are essential to the running of effective enforcement and should be considered on a par to the use of uniforms and other essential equipment. The investment needed should also cater for regular maintenance which includes the replacement of kits that may be required from time to time.

Drink-driving however, is only one part of the equation. The other important part which should be equally tackled is drug-driving. With the recent changes which decriminalise the personal use of cannabis in small quantities, the incidence of drug-driving may very well be on the increase.

While drug-driving, together with drink-driving, has remained illegal, it is not incorrect to assume a higher incidence of cannabis consumption before actually hitting the road, thanks to the decriminalisation amendments introduced.

However, there are currently no resources available to the police to check how high this incidence is and whether action needs to be targeted at this abuse which, to date, still goes unchecked. Even worse, we are in the absurd situation where the police are not in a position to carry out a roadside test for drug use, making enforcement even more difficult.

So, while it is certainly good news to understand that the police intend recommending changes to legislation, words now need to be converted into action without further ado.

We are way beyond discussions or considerations because, in the meantime, our roads are still producing too many injuries and fatalities. Our policing authorities need to be able to rely on the necessary support to be able to enforce the law as efficiently and effectively as they can.

As a minimum, any serious road accident requiring an on-site police presence should also demand that all the drivers involved in such an accident are breathalysed and checked for any drug presence.

Similar checks should also be carried out in cases where serious breaches of the highway code have been committed, after all that in itself should raise serious suspicions that the driver was under the influence.

Apart from improving the law itself, ultimately, what matters most is that it is effectively enforced and seen to be enforced. It is quite unfortunate that every road accident reported in the media attracts a significant outcry from the public about the general lack of enforcement that we face on a daily basis.

Those using our local road network regularly come across abuse in the form of distraction, with the use of mobile phones being the prevalent abuse, overspeeding, running of red lights, not to mention the general lack of respect that some road users have towards others.

It is for this reason that our association, in line with the Malta Road Safety Council’s proposals, continues to recommend that all the enforcement agencies in Malta are brought together under one entity or authority focusing on road safety.

Action is needed to put words into practice. Upholding and investing in road safety is undoubtedly a measure which will garner the approval of the public.

Adrian Galea is the director general of the Malta Insurance Association.